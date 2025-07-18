UGC NET Result 2025: NTA Announced June Cycle Result Date, Release on 22nd July 2025

UGC NET 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the UGC NET 2025 June Session Result on July 22 on its official website. The NTA has released the result announcement date on the social site which says that the result of UGC NET June 2025 cycle on 22nd July 2025. Earlier the NTA had conducted the UGC NET exam from June 25 to 29, 2025 across the country. The UGC NET is the threshold which determines eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

All such candidates who appeared in this written exam can download the result by visiting the official website of the UGC NET. Once uploaded, you can download the UGC NET 2025 at the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also check the details related to the result including the scorecard date, how to download, and all other important information below.