UGC NET Result 2025: NTA Announced June Cycle Result Date, Release on 22nd July 2025

UGC NET 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the UGC NET 2025 June Session Result on July 22 on its official website. The NTA has released the result announcement date on the social site which says that the result of UGC NET June 2025 cycle on 22nd July 2025. Earlier the NTA had conducted the UGC NET exam from June 25 to 29, 2025 across the country. The UGC NET is the threshold which determines eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.
All such candidates who appeared in this written exam can download the result by visiting the official website of the UGC NET. Once uploaded, you can download the UGC NET 2025 at the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can also check the details related to the result including the scorecard date, how to download, and all other important information below.
Download UGC NET Result 2025
The June 2025 session exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the country. The exam was held in multiple shifts and the result is likely to be released on July 22. You can download the result directly through the link given below-
UGC NET Result 2025
|Download Link
National Testing Agency will announce the result of UGC NET June 2025 cycle on 22nd July 2025.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 17, 2025
The NTA had conducted the UGC NET exam from June 25 to 29, 2025 across the country. The exam will be held for 85 different subjects including History, French, Russian, Spanish, Information Science, Geography, Mass Communication & Journalism, English, Political Science, etc.
UGC NET June Result 2025: Check Credentials
Candidates will have to use their login credentials to check their result at the official website. The following credentials will be required to check the results/marks of all the students. They should keep it ready
- Application number
- Date of birth
- Security pin as shown in the image
How to Download UGC NET Result 2025?
Once released, the candidates can check the steps given below to download the UGC NET Result from the official website -
- First of all, you need to visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- Click on this link on the website you will find a link for UGC NET Result 2025.
- On the next page you have to enter your application number, password and other required information.
- After filling all the details correctly, your result will be displayed.
- You can download it and keep it safe for future reference.
