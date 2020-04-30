UGC offers Free UG and PG level MOOCs | An Online Vertical of SWAYAM by MHRD

University Grants Commission offers 100 PG courses and over 200 UG courses through SWAYAM platform. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal has urged students to explore UGC’s Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Let us find advantages of UGC MOOCs, SWAYAM portal, list of top UG level courses, list of top PG level courses and other relevant information.

What is UGC MOOCs?

A vertical of Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal, UGC has launched MOOC initiated by Government of India with an aim to enable access, equity and quality in the domain of education for the aspirants. SWAYAM aims to bridge the gap that students are facing due to the closure of the schools. SWAYAM portal has been designed by MHRD to offer best teaching learning resources to both students and teachers. It offers courses taught in classrooms from Class 9 till post-graduation. Learners can access free online courses 24x7 as per their convenience.

UGC MOOCs are becoming increasingly popular because 6 courses under SWAYAM portal have managed to position themselves among the top 30 online courses of 2019, according to Class Central, a free online course aggregator from top universities like Stanford, MIT and Harvard.

Get the direct link to access free UGC MOOC course as mentioned below:-

UGC MOOCs | Free Online Courses - Direct Link

UGC MOOCs- List of Undergraduate level courses

Take a look at the list of undergraduate level courses available under UGC MOOCs to ensure that you add value to your resume post lockdown period:-

Photo-journalism Karnatic Instruments Agriculture Business Management Retail Business Management Human Growth Development Human Rights, Law and Criminal Justice Bacteriology and Virology Entrepreneurship Advertising and Consumer Behavior Radio Production

These were a list of top few courses. For further information on other courses, visit the official website to choose a course that matches your skill set.

UGC MOOCs- List of Postgraduate Level Courses

Take a look at top 10 PG level UGC MOOC courses as mentioned below:

Corporate Law Money and Banking Digital Marketing Neuro Psychology Society and Media Instructional Design Vega and Bhagwad Geeta Cyber Security Public Policy and Introduction Indian Culture and History

To read more about free online courses and interactive platforms, subscribe with us and keep visiting jagranjosh.com!