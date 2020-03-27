UGC Shared 10 Links for Online Learning: Most Reliable Resources for Students/Learners to Study From Home

University Grant Commission (UGC) has shared 10 links with which students & learners can easily study from home amid lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per an official notification released by UGC, "There are several ICT initiatives of the MHRD, UGC and its Inter University Centres (IUCs) - Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) and Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), in the form of digital platforms which can be accessed by the teachers, students and researchers in Universities and Colleges for broadening their horizon of learning". Links to access these important resources are given below.

1 # SWAYAM On-line Courses

http://storage.googleapis.com/uniquecourses/online.html

Free or cost and without registration, students & learners can access quality resources with this link. According to UGC, students or learners who registered on SWAYAM (swayam.gov.in) in the January 2020 semester can continue their studies as usual.

2 # UG/PG MOOCs:

http://ugcmoocs.inflibnet.ac.in/ugcmoocs/moocs_courses.php

Students and learners can access 86 PG courses & 222 UG courses through this link. These are learning material of the SWAYAM UG and PG (Non-Technology) archived courses.

3 # e-PG Pathshala:

https://epgp.inflibnet.ac.in/

It provides great quality, curriculum-based, interactive e-content containing 23,000 modules (e-text and video) in 70 Post Graduate disciplines of social sciences, arts, fine arts and humanities, natural & mathematical sciences.

4 # e-Content courseware in UG subjects:

http://cec.nic.in/

It provides e-content in 87 UG courses with about 24,110 e-content modules.

5 # SWAYAMPRABHA:

https://swayamprabha.gov.in/

It is a group of 32 DTH channels delivering high quality educational curriculum based courses covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences & humanities subjects, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture etc to all teachers, students and citizens across the country interested in lifelong learning. These channels are free to air and can also be accessed through your cable operator. The telecasted videos/lectures are also archived videos on the Swayamprabha portal.

6 # CEC-UGC YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/user/cecedusat

It provides free access to unlimited educational curriculum based lectures.

7 # National Digital Library:

https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in/

It is a digital repository of a vast amount of academic content in different formats and provides interface support for leading Indian languages for all academic levels including researchers and life-long learners, all disciplines, all popular form of access devices and differently-abled learners.

8 # Shodhganga

https://shodhganga.inflibnet.ac.in/

It is a digital repository platform of 2,60,000 Indian Electronic Theses and Dissertations for research students to deposit their Ph.D. theses and make it available to the entire scholarly community in open access.

9 # e-Shodh Sindhu

https://shodhganga.intlibnet.ac.in/

It provides current as well as archival access to more than 15,000 core and peer-reviewed journals and several bibliographic, citation and factual databases in different disciplines from a large number of publishers and aggregators to its member institutions including centrally-funded technical institutions, universities and colleges that are covered under 12(8) and 2(f) Sections of the UGC Act.

10 # Vidwan

https://vidwan.inflibnet.ac.in/

It provides a database of experts which provides information about experts to peers, prospective collaborators, funding agencies, policymakers and research scholars in the country. UGC also requested Faculty members to register on the Vidwan portal to help expand the database of experts.