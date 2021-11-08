Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon, Check Exam Date @uhsr.ac.in

 Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak has released the written exam date for the post of Staff Nurse on uhsr.ac.in. UHSR Staff Nurse Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021 (Sunday).

UHSR Admit Card 2021: Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak has released the written exam date for the post of Staff Nurse on uhsr.ac.in. UHSR Staff Nurse Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021 (Sunday).

UHSR Staff Nurse Exam Notice

UHSR is also expected to release the admit card for the said exam soon on the official website.

As per the official notice,”It is for information of all the concerned that Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, shall be conducting the Written Screening Test on 28.11.2021 (Sunday) for all the registered applicants who have applied for the post of Staff Nurses that were advertised through Advertisement No. DMER/Rectt./04. All the registered applicants are therefore advised to regularly visit the University website and the registration/login web portal for further updates in this regard”.

UHSR Exam Pattern

The exam will have 67 questions of 90 marks:

Subject No. of Questions Marks
General Awareness 40 90 marks
Reasoning
Maths
Science
English
Hindi
Computer 10
Subject concerned as per post 45

 

 

 

