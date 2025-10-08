UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has officially released the UK Board Class 12 Hindi (Code 101) Syllabus 2025-26 on its website. This updated syllabus provides a detailed structure of the marks distribution, sections, and prescribed textbooks for the academic year.

The UK Board Class 12 Hindi 2025 exam will be conducted for a total of 80 marks in theory and 20 marks in practicals, focusing on comprehension, creative writing, grammar, literature, and communication skills. The syllabus aims to enhance students’ linguistic proficiency and understanding of Hindi literature while promoting creative expression and analytical skills through poetry, prose, grammar exercises, and project-based learning. Check this article to download the UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: