RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 8, 2025, 17:09 IST

UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: The UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 includes detailed sections on prose, poetry, grammar, and creative writing, with an emphasis on listening and speaking skills. The theory paper carries 80 marks, while 20 marks are for internal assessment. This updated syllabus focuses on developing students’ overall command of Hindi language and literature.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26
UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has officially released the UK Board Class 12 Hindi (Code 101) Syllabus 2025-26 on its website. This updated syllabus provides a detailed structure of the marks distribution, sections, and prescribed textbooks for the academic year. 

The UK Board Class 12 Hindi 2025 exam will be conducted for a total of 80 marks in theory and 20 marks in practicals, focusing on comprehension, creative writing, grammar, literature, and communication skills. The syllabus aims to enhance students’ linguistic proficiency and understanding of Hindi literature while promoting creative expression and analytical skills through poetry, prose, grammar exercises, and project-based learning. Check this article to download the UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26:

Also, check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check below for the UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26:

UK Board Class 12 Hindi Marking Scheme 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Hindi 2026 exam is going to be conducted for 100 marks, 80 marks for theory, and 20 marks for practical. Check the below information for more details:


UK Board Class 12 Hindi Practical Marks 2025-26

The following information includes the UK Board Class 12 Hindi Practical Marks 2025-26:



Download Link: 

UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

The UK Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 ensures holistic linguistic development. It balances literary knowledge with creative and analytical writing. Students are encouraged to explore Hindi deeply through practical and expressive learning.

Also read: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News