UK Board Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Past Years Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result Date Here

UK Board Result 2023 (Soon): UBSE will soon release the class 10th, 12th results online. Students can download their Uttarakhand Board marksheet at ubse.uk.gov.in. check past year result dates here

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result Date

UK Board Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board of School Education is expected to release the classes 10th and 12th result soon. As per media reports, UK board result can be announced by next week. However, no specific date and time has been released for the declaration of UBSE 10th and 12th result. 

Students can download their marksheets online at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to check their Uttarakhand board results. 

As per media reports, over 1 lakh 32 thousand students appeared in the 10th board exams. Whereas in the 12th nearly 1 lakh 27 thousand students took the exam. UK Board classes 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from 16th March to 6th April 2023.

Previous Year’s Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result Dates 

As per the trends, the board released classes 10th and 12th result on the same. Here students can check below the table to know when was UK board result was announced in the past few years. 

Years 

Class 12th

Class 10th

2022

June 6

June 6

2021

July 31

July 31

2020

July 29

July 29

2019

May 30

May 30

2018

May 26

May 26

2017

May 30

May 30

How to Check the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online via Official Website?

To download the marksheet, students have to go through the steps provided below: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.
  • Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code.
  • Step 4: Click on the submit button. 
  • Step 5: The board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout or screenshot for future reference. 

How To check UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Via SMS? 

Students in remote areas who are facing technical difficulties in checking the result online can use SMS facility. Check below the steps to know how to get marks via SMS: 

  • Step 1: Open an SMS application
  • Step 2: Type UK10{space}ROLL NUMBER, for class 12 results type UT12{space}Roll number
  • Step 3: Send SMS to 5676750

