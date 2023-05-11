UK Board Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Past Years Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result Date Here

UK Board Result 2023 (Soon): UBSE will soon release the class 10th, 12th results online. Students can download their Uttarakhand Board marksheet at ubse.uk.gov.in. check past year result dates here

UK Board Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board of School Education is expected to release the classes 10th and 12th result soon. As per media reports, UK board result can be announced by next week. However, no specific date and time has been released for the declaration of UBSE 10th and 12th result.

Students can download their marksheets online at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to check their Uttarakhand board results.

As per media reports, over 1 lakh 32 thousand students appeared in the 10th board exams. Whereas in the 12th nearly 1 lakh 27 thousand students took the exam. UK Board classes 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from 16th March to 6th April 2023.

Previous Year’s Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result Dates

As per the trends, the board released classes 10th and 12th result on the same. Here students can check below the table to know when was UK board result was announced in the past few years.

Years Class 12th Class 10th 2022 June 6 June 6 2021 July 31 July 31 2020 July 29 July 29 2019 May 30 May 30 2018 May 26 May 26 2017 May 30 May 30

How to Check the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online via Official Website?

To download the marksheet, students have to go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The board result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

How To check UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Via SMS?

Students in remote areas who are facing technical difficulties in checking the result online can use SMS facility. Check below the steps to know how to get marks via SMS: