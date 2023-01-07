UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1564 Posts @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board is hiring 1564 Nursing Officers. Check Notification and Other Detail Here.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Female & Male). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at ukmssb.org. Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Application Process will start on 12 January 2023 on the official website. The last date for submitting the application is 01 February 2023.

The board notified a total of 1564 vacancies for the said posts of which 1152 vacancies are for female candidates and 412 vacancies are for Male candidates. The selected candidates will be paid Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400.

More details on UKMSSB Nursing Officer 2023 are provided in the article given below:

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Notification - Click Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 12 January 2023 Last Date of Online Application - 01 February 2023

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Vacancy Details

Post Name Number of Vacancies Nursing Officer Female Diploma Holder 623 Degree Holder 529 Nursing Officer Male Diploma Holder 281 Degree Holder 131 Total 1564

Eligibility Criteria for UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess Diploma (GNM/ Psychiatry), B.Sc (Hons)/ B.Sc (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing).

Age Limit:

21 to 42 years

How to Apply for UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on official website by following steps

Visit the website of the board - ukmssb.org and click on ‘Apply Now’ Go to ‘Apply Now’ given against ‘Nursing Offince Examination-2023’ Fill the details Upload your photgraph and signature Now, click on ‘I Agree’ Pay your application fee through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI

Application Fee:

For Unreserved (General) and OBC Candidates: Rs. 300/-

For EWS/ SC/ ST/ Divyang of Uttarakhand State: Rs. 150/-