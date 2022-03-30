UKPSC Assistant Geologist Answer Key 2021 (Released) @ukpsc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Apr 05

UKPSC has released the answer key for the mains exam for Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch) post on its official website-ukpsc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection.

UKPSC Assistant Geologist Answer Key 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the mains exam for the post of Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch) on its official website. Commission has conducted the Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch) (Mains) Examination on 14 March 2022. All such candidates appeared in the mains exam for the Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch) post can download the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.



Candidates appeared in the Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch) (Mains) Examination can download the answer key from the official website after following these steps given below.



How to Download UKPSC Assistant Geologist Answer Key 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'सहायक भू-वैज्ञानिक (वैज्ञानिक शाखा) मुख्य परीक्षा-2021 हेतु Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के संबंध मे under the recruitment section. Click on the notification link that reads 'Provisional Answer Key'. You will get the Online Objection Raising Link in a new window. Download and save UKPSC Assistant Geologist Answer Key 2022 for future reference.

As per the short notice released, candidates appeared in the mains exam for Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch) can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections ony in online mode after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website. The last date for raising the objections in online mode is 05 April 2022.

In a bid to raise the objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No, Date of Birth and Security key to the link available on the official website. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 50 per question to raise the objections regarding their answer key.

You can download directly the UKPSC Assistant Geologist Answer Key 2021 and raise to objection details from the link given below.