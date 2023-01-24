UKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023: Download Link Here, Exam Date and Other Details

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the admit card of UKPSC Assistant Registrar 2023 . Check here details regarding how to download the admit card, last date to download admit card.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards of Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2022-23. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of the commission @ https://psc.uk.gov.in/

Candidates can download the admit card either by logging in with their Email ID and Password or logging in with their Application no. and Date of Birth or by logging in with their name, Father’s name and Date of Birth.

As per the notification released earlier the exam for Assistant Registrar will be held on 7 and 8 February 2023 at the single exam centre at UKPSC in haridwar. The exam will be held in written/descriptive format. This year there are a total of 15 vacancies for the post of Assistant Registrar out of which 13 are in Higher Education Department and 2 are in Sanskrit Education Department.

UKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023 Download Date

Release date of Admit Card- 23 January 2023

Date of Exam- 7 and 8 February 2023



Steps to download the UKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download the UKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023 by following the steps given below

Step 1 Visit the official website of UKPSC @ https://psc.uk.gov.in/

Step 2 Go to the admit cards section

Step 3 Click on link titled - Assistant Registrar Exam -2022, Notification and Link for Download Admit card.

Step 4 Read the attached notification clearly and click on link given

Step 5 A window to download admit card will open.

Step 6 Now download the admit card either by logging in with Email ID and Password or logging in with Application no. and Date of Birth or by logging in with your name, Father’s name and Date of Birth.

Step 7 Check the admit card properly, take a print out of the same and keep it for future reference.

For candidates convenience we have also given the direct link below to download the admit card.

Direct Link to download the UKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023

Candidates are advised to download the admit card well in advance and check for any mistakes or discrepancy.