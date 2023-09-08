UKPSC Forest Guard DV Date 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Schedule at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Forest Guard DV Date 2023 Out: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the detailed document verification schedule for the Forest Guard posts on its official website. Check download link, pdf and others here.

UKPSC Forest Guard DV Date 2023 Out: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the detailed document verification schedule for the post of Forest Guard on its official website. The document verification for the post of Forest Guard under the Uttarakhand Forest Department will be conducted from September 22, 2023 onwards.

Direct Link To Download: UKPSC Forest Ranger DV Schedule 2023





According to the short notice released, the document verification for the Forest Ranger posts will be conducted from September 22 to October 11, 2023 at the commission office situated in Haridwar.

Candidates qualified for the document round can download the detailed schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC Forest Ranger DV Schedule 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at - https://psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Forest Guard Examination- 2022 (Uttarakhand Forest Department) on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the detailed document schedule in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

UKPSC Forest Ranger DV Schedule 2023 Timings

All those candidates who have declared qualified in the written exam for Forest Ranger posts held on April 9, 2023 are able to appear for the document verification scheduled from September 22 to October 11, 2023. Document verification will be scheduled as per the scheduled i.e. morning shift from 9.30 am and noon shifts from 1.30 pm. Candidates are required to check the detailed schedule with their roll number and time on the official website.

Document to Carry With UKPSC Forest Ranger DV Schedule 2023?

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Forest Ranger posts should note that they will have to carry all the essential documents including printout of self attested copy of online application, educational documents/checklist and others as mentioned in the notification.



The whole exercise is for the recruitment of a total of 894 Forest Ranger posts under the Uttarakhand Forest Department across the state.