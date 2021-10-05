UKPSC Mains Result 2021 Out for ARO, Translator & Other Posts @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Skill Test Schedule

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the mains result for the posts of ARO, Translator, Typist and Assistant Librarian on its official website -ukpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

UKPSC Mains Result 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the mains result for the posts of ARO, Translator, Typist and Assistant Librarian. Commission has also released the Computer Skill Test Schedule for the candidates qualified in the Mains Exam.

All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for ARO, Translator & Other posts can download the UKPSC Mains Result 2021 for ARO, Translator & Other Posts available on the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission -ukpsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) had conducted the mains exam for the post of ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian on 24/25 July 2021 . Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of qualified candidates in mains exam on its official website.

However you can download the UKPSC Mains Result 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the Typing and Computer Skill Test which is the next round for the selection process for these posts.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has decided to conduct the Typing and Computer Skill Test for the candidates qualified in the mains exam from 21 to 25 October 2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the Typing and Computer Skill Test round should note that they can download their Admit Card for the same form 06 October 2021 from the official website of UKPSC. In a bid to download their Admit Card, candidates will have to visit on the link given on the official website and will have to provide their login credentials.

Commission will release the details of the Cut off marks and final marks obtained by the candidates on its official website after finishing the all round of selection process of these posts.