UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Update: Download Call Letter from Jan 08 @ukpsc.gov.in, Exam on Jan 23

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released short notification regarding the exam schedule/admit card releasing date for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer exam. All those candidates who have applied for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer post can download the UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card 2021 from the official website-ukpsc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

You can download the UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card 2021 2021 Steps Here

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Go to the Recent Update section available on the home page. Click on the link 'महाधिवक्ता कार्यालय के अन्तर्गत समीक्षा अधिकारी/सहायक सीमक्षा अधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 की परीक्षा तिथि निर्धारित किये जाने के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति flashing on the homepage. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including 'login with email id, log in with application number, log in with name, father's name and dob' You will have to enter your essential credentials and click on the submit button. Then, the UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is set to conduct the prelims exam for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer post on 23 January 2022 (Sunday). Exam will be held in the various exam centers situated in the Uttarakhand.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer post can download their Admit Card from 08 January 2022 from the link available on the official website.

Candidates applied for the above post should note that selection will be done on the basis of Prelims and Mains exam.