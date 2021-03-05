UKSSSC Exam Date 2021 Announced @ssc.uk.gov.in for Steno, PA/Accounts and Other Posts, Check Exam Schedule Here

UKSSSC Exam Date 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the exam dates for recruitment to the post of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant vacancies under Group C. Candidates who applied for UKSSSC Exam 2021 advertisement no. Advt No: 26/2020 will be able to download the admit cards soon through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.ssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Stenographer/ Personal Asst Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 and 17 March 2021 at the various exam centre. The subject wise schedule for the UKSSSC Stenographer/ Personal Asst Exam is given below.

The admit cards for the aforementioned exam will be released shortly on the official website. The details of the exam including exam centre, exam date, shift and other details will be available on the admit card. All candidates are advised to keep visiting 7the official website for the latest updates.

Name of the Post Date Time Accounts Clerk 15 March 2021 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Accounts Clerk 15 March 2021 2 PM to 4 PM Accounts Clerk 16 March 2021 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM PA 16 March 2021 2 PM to 4 PM PA 17 March 2021 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM PA 17 March 2021 2 PM to 4 PM

Download UKSSSC Exam Date 2021 for Various Posts

This drive is being done to recruit 158 vacancies of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant vacancies under Group C. The online application for the above posts was started on 31 July 2021 and ended on 14 September 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, skill test and typing test.

Latest Government Jobs:

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Notification Released @upsc.gov.in, 110 Vacancies to be filled, Check Application Process, Exam Date, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Here

UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2021 & IFS Notification: 822 Vacancies to be filled, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in, Check Application Process & Details Here

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Notification Released @upsc.gov.in: 712 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in, Check Civil Services Eligibility/Application Process Details Here

MPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 746 Medical Officer (MO) & Assistant Director Posts, Apply Online @mppsc.nic.in