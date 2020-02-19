UKSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2020 Released @sssc.uk.gov.in, Submit Objection, if any

UKSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the answer Key of the written exam for the post of Forest Guard. Candidates, who had appeared in UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam on 16 February 2020, can download the UKSSSC answer key on its official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in

The candidates may also submit objections, if any, against any answer through online mode on UKSSSC official website by providing their Roll Number and Name. The objection can be submitted from 09 PM onward on19 February 2020.

UKSSSC Forest Guard exam Answer Key PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the answer for both shifts i.e. 10 AM to 12 Noon (First Shift) and 2 PM to 2 PM (Second Sessions) through the link.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key PDF Download 2020



UKSSSC Forest Guard Answer Objection Link



After considering all the objections, the commission will release the result for the exam.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission had conducted the exam on 16 February 2020 for recruitment to the post of 1218 Forest Guards in Forest Department. Online applications were invited from 21 May 2018 to 05 July 2018.

