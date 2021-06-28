UKSSSC Jail Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Uttarakhand Bandi Rakshak Group C Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in from 1 July

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Jail Guard under Group C on sssc.uk.gov.in. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, important dates, salary and other details.

UKSSSC Jail Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Jail Guard under Group C today i.e. 28 June 2021. UKSSSC Jail Guard Application Link will be available on 01 July 2021 Eligible and interested candidates can applyfor UKSSSC Recruitment on or before 14 August 2021 on official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. However, the last date of fee submission is 16 August 2021.

A total of 213 vacancies are available of which 200 vacancies are for Male and 13 for Female Candidates.

More details on Uttarakhand Jail Guard such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, important dates, salary and other details are given below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 01 July 2021 Last date for submission of online application : 14 August 2021 Last date for submission of online application fee: 16 August 2021 Physical Endurance Test/ Written Exam Date: December 2021

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Jail Guard - 213

Male - 200 Posts Female - 13 Posts

UKSSSC Jail Guard Salary:

Rs. 19,900 to 63,200 (Level 2)

UKSSSC Jail Guard Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Intermediate or equivalent Knowledge of Devanagari Hindi

UKSSSC Jail Guard Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

UKSSSC Jail Guard Physical Qualification

Male

Height:

Gen/BC- 5’5cm Mountain Area Candidate - 5’3 SC - 5’2

Weight- 55 Kg

Chest:

Gen/BC - 78.8 cm (without expanding) and 83.8 with expanding

SC/ST/Mountain Area - 76.3 cm (without expanding) and 81.3 with expanding

Eye:

Both - 6/6

Female

Height:

Gen/BC- 152 cm Mountain Area Candidate/SC/ST - 147

Weight- 45 Kg

Eye:

Both - 6/6

Selection Process for UKSSSC Jail Guard Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of PET, PST and objective type multiple choice written test .

How to apply for Uttarakhand Jail Guard Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode through One Time Registration (OTR) from 01 July to 14 August 2021.

UKSSSC Application Fee:

UR/OBC of Uttarakhand - Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/PwD/EWS of Uttarakhand - Rs. 150/-