Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKSSSC Jail Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Uttarakhand Bandi Rakshak Group C Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in from 1 July

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Jail Guard under Group C on sssc.uk.gov.in. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, important dates, salary and other details.

Created On: Jun 28, 2021 17:01 IST
UKSSSC Jail Guard Recruitment 2021
UKSSSC Jail Guard Recruitment 2021

UKSSSC Jail Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Jail Guard under Group C today i.e. 28 June 2021. UKSSSC Jail Guard Application Link will be available on 01 July 2021 Eligible and interested candidates can applyfor UKSSSC Recruitment on or before 14 August 2021 on official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. However, the last date of fee submission is 16 August 2021.

A total of 213 vacancies are available of which 200 vacancies are for Male and 13 for Female Candidates.

More details on Uttarakhand Jail Guard such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, important dates, salary and other details are given below:

UKSSSC Jail Guard Notification Download

Important Dates

  1. Commencement of submission of online application: 01 July 2021
  2. Last date for submission of online application : 14 August 2021
  3. Last date for submission of online application fee: 16 August 2021
  4. Physical Endurance Test/ Written Exam Date: December 2021

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Jail Guard - 213

  1. Male - 200 Posts
  2. Female - 13 Posts

UKSSSC Jail Guard Salary:

 Rs. 19,900 to 63,200 (Level 2)

UKSSSC Jail Guard  Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  1. Intermediate or equivalent
  2. Knowledge of Devanagari Hindi

UKSSSC Jail Guard Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

UKSSSC Jail Guard Physical Qualification

Male

Height:

  1. Gen/BC- 5’5cm
  2. Mountain Area Candidate - 5’3
  3. SC - 5’2

Weight- 55 Kg

Chest:

Gen/BC - 78.8 cm (without expanding) and 83.8 with expanding

SC/ST/Mountain Area - 76.3 cm (without expanding) and 81.3 with expanding

Eye:

Both - 6/6

Female

Height:

  1. Gen/BC- 152 cm
  2. Mountain Area Candidate/SC/ST - 147

Weight- 45 Kg

Eye:

Both - 6/6

Selection Process for UKSSSC Jail Guard  Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of PET, PST and objective type multiple choice written test .

How to apply for Uttarakhand Jail Guard  Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode through One Time Registration (OTR) from 01 July to 14 August 2021.

UKSSSC Application Fee:

UR/OBC of Uttarakhand - Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/PwD/EWS of Uttarakhand - Rs. 150/-

 

 

FAQ

What is Uttarakhand Bandi Rakshak Application Fee for Reserved Category ?

Rs. 150/-

What is the educational qualification for UKSSSC Jail Guard Jobs ?

Intermediate

What is Uttarakhand Jail Guard Salary ?

 Rs. 19,900 to 63,200 (Level 2)

What is the last date for UKSSSC Jail Guard Registration ?

14 August 2021

What is the starting date for Uttarakhand Jail Guard Application ?

1 July 2021
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationUKSSSC Jail Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Uttarakhand Bandi Rakshak Group C Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in from 1 July
Notification DateJun 28, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 14, 2021
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization UKSSSC
Education Qual Secondary
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 0 =
Post

Comments