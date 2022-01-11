UKSSSC Matsya Nirakshak Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 28 Vacancies @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Matsya NirakshakRecruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Matsya Nirakshak. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at sssc.uk.gov.in from 20 January 2022 onwards. The last date for submission of the online application is 5 March 2022. A total of 28 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which is scheduled to be held on August 2022. All interested candidates are advised to refer to this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Advertisement number: 8 January 2022

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 5 Mar 2022

UKSSSC Matsya Nirakshak Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Matsya Nirakshak - 28 Posts

UKSSSC Matsya Nirakshak Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a Graduate in Fishery Science from a recognized University. The candidates can refer to the notification PDF for more details.

UKSSSC Matsya Nirakshak Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 43 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UKSSSC Matsya Nirakshak Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online - 20 January

UKSSSC Matsya Nirakshak Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be based on MCQs based written exam of 100 marks and questions.

How to apply for UKSSSC Matsya Nirakshak Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before from 20 Jan 2022 to 5 Mar 2022. No other mode/means of application will be accepted.

