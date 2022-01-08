JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 84 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 8, 2022 17:16 IST
CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022
CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Food Civil Supplies Inspector. Interested candidates can apply online from 7 to 30 January 2022.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 7 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 January 2022
  • Application correction dates: 7 to 30 January 2022
  • Last date to pay fee online: 30 January 2022
  • Admit Card Release Date: 11 February 2022
  • Exam Date: 20 February 2022

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Food Inspector  - 84 Posts

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding graduation from a recognized University.

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 7 to 30 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General Category - Rs. 350/-
  • OBC Category - Rs. 250/-
  • SC/ST/PH Category - Rs. 200/-
