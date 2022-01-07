Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 January 2022 - 10,000+ Vacancies for Teacher, Constable, APO & Other Posts, Details Here

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 January 2022 has come up with over 10,000 vacancies in renowned organizations. Job Aspirants who are looking for the job opportunity for the post of teacher, constable, assistant prosecution officer, apprentice, nonteaching staff, Wealth Management Professionals, and Marketing Officer have a great chance in Central and State Government Organisations.

The list of top 5 government jobs is given below. The candidates are advised to go through the details such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, etc. before submitting the online application for the desired post. We have provided the relevant article hyperlinks for the ease of candidates. Let’s have a look at the latest government job opportunities.

The major job is today from Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) which is going to recruit approximately 8000 vacancies for recruitment of Primary Trained Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India through OST (Online Screening Test).

The board has already started the registration process of the `Online Screening Test’ today i.e. on 07 January 2022 on its official website awesindia.com. Interested teachers can submit their AWES Online Application or before 28 January 2022. Further, the board has notified that AWES would conduct the exam for all the registered candidates on 19 and 20 February 2022 for which the admit card shall be available from 10 February 2022 onwards. The notification regarding the APS Teacher Exam will be uploaded on the official website shortly. All aspirants are advised to go through the official website for more updates.

For Reference: AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: OST Registration To Start Today @awesindia.com

On the other side, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha has also invited applications for recruitment to the post of Principal, PGT, TGT, P.E.T, Computer Teacher, and Librarian in Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Category. All eligible candidates can submit applications till 05 February 2022. The online application process for the same was started on 6 January 2022 for 1700+ vacancies.

For Reference: OAVS Recruitment 2022 for 1700+ Principal, Teaching and Non Teaching Staff, Apply @oav.edu.in

Likewise, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released a notification for Technician Apprentice Trainee & Graduate Apprentice Trainee Posts. Those who are holding the qualification of B.Tech./B.E./Diploma in the relevant stream can submit applications latest by 19 January 2022. The online applications have been started from today onwards. i.e. 7 January 2022 at hal-india.co.in. A total of 150 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

For Reference: HAL Apprentice Notification 2022 Released for 150 Vacancies, Apply Online @hal-india.co.in

All those who are willing to apply under the group A category jobs have a golden chance in Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The commission has today released a notification for Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts in Home Department for 547 vacancies. Candidates holding law qualifications can apply to the said posts latest by 27 January 2022. The online applications for the same have been started from today onwards. i.e. 7 January 2022. All candidates are advised not to waste the time and submit their applications before the last date.

For Reference: MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @mpsc.gov.in, Apply for 547 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts

Lastly, those who are willing to build their career in the bank sector, have a great opportunity in the Finance and Agriculture Department of Bank of Baroda. The board has invited applications for recruitment of Wealth Management Professionals for its Wealth Management Services and Agri Marketing Officer for Agri - Finance Marketing and Processing (CAMP) of Rural & Agri Banking Department. The applications for the said posts will be received between 7 to 27 January 2022. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

For Reference: BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 100+ Wealth Management Professionals and Marketing Officer

All job aspirants are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com for the latest government jobs updates, admit card updates, exam dates, and other notifications related to Sarkari Naukri.