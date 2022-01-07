AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: OST Registration To Start Today @awesindia.com

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is going to start the registration process of `Online Screening Test’ today i.e. on 07 January 2022 on its official website awesindia.com. Check Other Important Dates, Vacancy, Exam Pattern, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process Here.

AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2022: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is going to start the registration process of `Online Screening Test’ today i.e. on 07 January 2022 on its official website awesindia.com. Interested teachers can submit their AWES Online Application or before 28 January 2022. AWES will conduct the exam for all the registered candidates on 19 and 20 February 2022 for which the admit card shall be available from 10 February 2022. APS Teacher Exam Notification shall be uploaded on official website anytime soon.

It is to be noted that, due to COVID restrictions in any affected area candidates can appear from home through an AI proctored test.

AWES is conducting OST for recruitment of Primary Trained Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. There are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons.

Let’s check more details on APS Teacher Recruitment 2022 below:

Important Dates:

Starting Date of AWES OST Registration Dates - 07 to 28 January 2022 t

AWES OST Admit Card Date - 10 February 2022

AWES OST Date -19 and 20 Feb 2022

AWES OST Result Date - 28 February 2022

Army Public School Teacher Vacancy Details

Teacher - 8000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT - The candidates should be B.Ed qualified and possess Post Graduation Degree with minimum 50% marks

TGT - The candidates should be B.Ed qualified and possess Graduation Dgree with minimum 50% marks

PRT - B Ed/Two Year Diploma Graduation and Graduation with minimum 50% marks

Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT Age Limit:

Fresher - Below 40 years

Experienced - Below 57 years

Selection Procedure for Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Screening Test Interview Evaluation of Teaching Skills

Army Public School Teacher Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted through online mode for all the categories of teacher. Aspirants can check the details of the exam below:

APS PRT Exam Pattern

Subjects: General Awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology, Inclusive education, IT

General Awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology, Inclusive education, IT Marks - 90

- 90 Time - 1 hour and 30 minutes

Candidates desirous to appear for vacancies of Hindi or Sanskrit teachers will get a Bilingual Paper. A small portion of the paper shall however be in English only, as the job assignment would be in an English Medium School.

APS TGT/PGT Exam Pattern

Subjects: The question paper will be divided into two parts:

Part A: General Awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology, Inclusive education, IT

Part B: Subject related questions

Marks - 90 Marks to each part.

Time - 3 hours

Army Public School Teacher Admit Card 2022

AWES will upload the admit cards on its website. Candidates may download and print from 10 February 2022 onwards.

Army Public School Teacher Result 2022

The result shall be announced on 28 February 2022 through online mode. Once the results are removed from the portal, individual Score cards/ results can be obtained on a special request and on payment of a specific administrative charge

Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT Score Card

The Score Cards of qualified candidates will be available on the Registration Portal. The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

How to Apply for the Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited on the official site of Army Welfare Education Society (http://aps-csb.in):