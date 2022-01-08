UP Police Bharti 2022: 1374 Vacancies Notified in Radio Cadre, 12th pass can apply

UP Police Bharti 2022 for1374 Vacancies Notified in Radio Cadre. Check the application process, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details here.

UP Police Bharti 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) is hiring for various posts of Police Assistant Operator in Police Radio Cadre. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode from 20 January 2022 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 28 February 2022.

A total of 1374 vacancies have been notified. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the qualification of 12th. Willing candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 28 February 2022

Dates for Fee Payment & Submission of Applications:28 February 2022

UP Police Bharti 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Operator - 1374 Posts

UP Police Bharti 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess Intermediate (Physics, Mathematics) from a recognized Board.

UP Police Bharti 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 22 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UP Police Bharti 2022 notification PDF Here

UP Police Bharti 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and Physical Efficiency Test.

Physical Eligibility

For Male Candidates:

Height: 168 CM for Gen/ OBC/ SC & 160 CM for ST

Chest: 79-84 for Gen/ OBC/ SC & 77-82 for ST

Running: 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes for for Gen/ OBC/ SC & 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes

For Female Candidates:

Height: 152 CM for Gen/ OBC/ SC & 147 CM for ST

Chest: NA

Weight: Minimum 40 Kg

Running: 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes for for Gen/ OBC/ SC & 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes

How to apply for UP Police Bharti 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 20 January to 28 February 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UP Police Bharti 2022 Application Fee - Rs.400/-

