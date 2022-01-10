Top 5 Govt Jobs of the day - 10 January 2022 - 42000+ Vacancies for Teacher, CHO, Police, 12th pass can apply

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the day - 10 January 2022 here. Also, check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the day - 10 January 2022 brings 42000+ Vacancies for Teachers, Community Health Officer, Police posts. Job aspirants who are looking for government job opportunities for the said posts have a great opportunity in State Government.

Today, a total of 42,227 vacancies have been announced in Punjab Education Department, Rajasthan Elementary Department, National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Health Department, and Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

The major job of the day is in Rajasthan and Punjab Education Department. In which, a total of 36754 vacancies have been notified for the post of Teacher. out of the total, 32000 vacancies shall be filled in government schools of Rajasthan under TSP and Non-TSP areas, of which, 15500 vacancies are for Primary Level and 16500 are for Upper Primary Level while 4754 Vacancies will be recruited for Master Cadre Posts, Art at Craft Teacher & Lecturer cadre in Punjab Education Department.

Aspiring teachers can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. Candidates can check the Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy Details, Application Process, and Other details in the provided hyperlinks of the article.

For Reference: Punjab Education Department Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 4754 Vacancies @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Online Link Available 32000 Vacancies for Primary/Upper Primary on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

On the other hand, those who are willing to make their career in the medical field, have an opportunity under National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana Health Department. Around 5000+ vacancies have been notified under the said organizations.

Haryana Health Department is inviting online applications for recruitment of Medical Officers (Class 1) in different health institutions on regular basis. The online application for the said posts has been started from today onwards. i.e. 10 January 2022. The last date of submission of the online application is 30 January 2022.

Similarly, National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is hiring candidates for recruitment for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) for 4000 vacancies. Candidates who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) are eligible to apply for the said posts. The board has yet not reveal the online application dates. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

For Reference: UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: 4000 Vacancies Notified, Online Application begins soon @upnrhm.gov.in

Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2022 for 980 Medical Officer (MO) Posts, Apply @haryanahealth.nic.in

Lastly, Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has started the online application process for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Gulmanayak (Male) (PAC/IRB), Fire Officer and Chief Constable (Police Telecom Department) on recruitment.uksssconline.in. Candidates can apply online for UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2022 to 21 February 2022 while the last date for UKSSSC Constable Application IS23 February 2022.

For Reference: UKSSSC Police Recruitment 2022: 493 Vacancies for SI, Gulmanayak, Fire Officer and Chief Constable, Apply @sssc.uk.gov.in

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website of jagranjosh.com for the latest government jobs, exam preparation, exam dates, admit cards, and other education-related updates.

Read More:

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 January 2022 - 10,000+ Vacancies for Teacher, Constable, APO & Other Posts, Details Here

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 6 January 2022- 3000+ Steno, Typist, Clerk & Other Posts, 8th to PG Pass can apply

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 5 January 2022- Around 16000+ Vacancies in UPPCL, UPSSSC, DSSSB, SEBI and ESIC

Top 9 Government Sector Jobs announced for 2022: 28,000+ Vacancies in Railway, Banks, UPSC, SSC, Defence & Others