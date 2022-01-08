Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 4000+ Master Cadre Posts, Art at Craft Teacher & Lecturer cadre Posts

Punjab Education Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released at educationrecruitmentboard.com for master Cadre Posts, Art at Craft Teacher & Lecturer cadre vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2022 Notification for recruitment to the various posts in Master Cadre Posts, Art at Craft Teacher & Lecturer cadre have been released today on the official website of educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 4754 vacancies have been notified in the said departments. The online process for the same has been started from today onwards. i.e. 8 January 2022. The last date for submitting the applications is 30 January 2022. The candidates can go through the qualification details, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 30 January 2022

Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Master Cadre Posts – 4161 Posts

Art at Craft Teacher – 250 Posts

Lecturer cadre – 343 Posts

Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Master Cadre Posts – Graduation with B.Ed. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for details.

Art at Craft Teacher – Should have passed Graduation at least with 55% marks from a recognized university or institutions with Fine Arts as a subject having studied at least for three years in Graduation as per guidelines of the

University Grants Commission; and Should have passed B.Ed. from a recognized university or institution with Fine Arts as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

University Grants Commission; and Should have passed B.Ed. from a recognized university or institution with Fine Arts as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission. Lecturer cadre – Post Graduation with B.Ed. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for details.

Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 8 January to 30 January 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Notification

Notification 2

Notification 3

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 Online Application

Punjab Art and Craft Teacher Recruitment 2022 Online Application

Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Online Application

Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2022 Application Fee