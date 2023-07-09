UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut Off 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks, Previous Year Cutoff

UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut off 2023: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has conducted the UKSSSC VDO 2023. The UKSSSC VDO exam was conducted on JUly 9, 2023.

According to various sources, the UKSSSC VDO 2023 exam is found to be on the moderate side as compared to the previous year. Candidates can check here the expected UKSSSC VDO Cut off 2023 to check the possibilities of their selection for the next phase of the examination.

Expected UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2023

The UKSSSC VDO cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for UKSSSC VDO 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category

Expected Cutoff (Maximum Marks 100)

General

67-73

EWS

66-71

OBC

63-67

SC

60-65

ST

57-61

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the UKSSSC VDO Cut Off?

UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination. UKSSSC has conducted the examination for a total of 854 vacancies for the post of VDO (Village Development Officer).

Factors Determining UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the UKSSSC VDO 2023 cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below: 

  • Number of vacancies available
  • The difficulty of the exam
  • Number of Applicants

UKSSSC VDO 2023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for UKSSSC VDO as released by the recruitment authority.

UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2018

District

Category

Male

Female

Almora

General

68.75

63

SC

66

61.25

ST

OBC

Bageshwar

General

71.25

SC

57.25

ST

62.75

OBC

61.25

46.25

Chamoli

General

69

62

SC

ST

64.25

OBC

62.5

59.5

Champawat

General

69

61.75

SC

ST

56.75

OBC

Dehradun

General

70

61.25

SC

65

56

ST

OBC

  

62.5

Haridwar

General

66.75

53.50

SC

ST

OBC

Nanital

General

62.5

61

SC

56.25

60.75

ST

OBC

59.25

52.75

Pauri Gahrawal

General

70.25

61.5

SC

63.25

57

ST

64.5

60

OBC

67

62.75

Pithoragarh

General

70.75

65

SC

64.25

56

ST

OBC

68.75

56.5

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis

we have shared the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics. Check out the article to read about the UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis.

UKSSSC VDO Question Paper

UKSSSC VDO's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked.  The UKSSSC VDO question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.

FAQ

Is there any reservation while calculating the UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2023?

Yes, candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwD are provided relaxation in the UKSSSC VDO Cut Off marks as per government norms.

How UKSSSC VDO Cut Off calculated?

The UKSSSC VDO Cut Off is calculated based on various factors such as the number of vacancies available, the number of candidates who appeared, and the difficulty level of the examination, for the post of VDO.

What is UKSSSC VDO Cut off?

UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination.

What is the expected cut off for UKSSSC VDO?

UKSSSC VDO cut off is the rough estimation that is calculated on the basis of experience shared by candidates. Detailed information is given on the above article.

