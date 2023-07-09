UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut Off 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks, Previous Year Cutoff

UKSSSC VDO 2023 Cut Off: Get here the expected UKSSSC VDO cut off marks. Check the previous year's category wise qualifying marks, exam analysis and difficulty level

UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut off 2023: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has conducted the UKSSSC VDO 2023. The UKSSSC VDO exam was conducted on JUly 9, 2023.

According to various sources, the UKSSSC VDO 2023 exam is found to be on the moderate side as compared to the previous year. Candidates can check here the expected UKSSSC VDO Cut off 2023 to check the possibilities of their selection for the next phase of the examination.

Expected UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2023

The UKSSSC VDO cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for UKSSSC VDO 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cutoff (Maximum Marks 100) General 67-73 EWS 66-71 OBC 63-67 SC 60-65 ST 57-61

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the UKSSSC VDO Cut Off?

UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination. UKSSSC has conducted the examination for a total of 854 vacancies for the post of VDO (Village Development Officer).

Factors Determining UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the UKSSSC VDO 2023 cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

UKSSSC VDO 2023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for UKSSSC VDO as released by the recruitment authority.

UKSSSC VDO Cut Off 2018 District Category Male Female Almora General 68.75 63 SC 66 61.25 ST – – OBC – – Bageshwar General 71.25 – SC 57.25 – ST 62.75 – OBC 61.25 46.25 Chamoli General 69 62 SC – – ST 64.25 – OBC 62.5 59.5 Champawat General 69 61.75 SC – – ST 56.75 – OBC – – Dehradun General 70 61.25 SC 65 56 ST – – OBC 62.5 Haridwar General 66.75 53.50 SC – – ST – – OBC – – Nanital General 62.5 61 SC 56.25 60.75 ST – – OBC 59.25 52.75 Pauri Gahrawal General 70.25 61.5 SC 63.25 57 ST 64.5 60 OBC 67 62.75 Pithoragarh General 70.75 65 SC 64.25 56 ST – – OBC 68.75 56.5

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis

