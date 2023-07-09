UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: VPDO Difficulty Level, Questions Asked, and More

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 will be released on July 9 for the written exam. Candidates can go through the UKSSSC VDO exam review to get an idea of the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off of the exam.

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: The UKSSSC VDO written exam was successfully conducted on July 9, 2023, at various exam centres. Here we have compiled the UKSSSC VDO paper analysis based on the feedback received from the aspirants who have appeared in today’s exam. The UKSSSC VDO exam review comprises difficulty level, number of good attempts, and questions asked in the exam.

Candidates must also check the UKSSSC VDO answer key and cut-off marks to anticipate their chances of qualifying for the exam. Scroll down the page to get detailed insights on the UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis including expected cut-off, previous year question papers, and exam analysis.

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

Candidates should check the UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis on July 9, 2023. The UKSSSC VDO exam was conducted from 11 am to 1 PM. This exam review will help candidates to understand the difficulty level, the types of questions asked, the number of good attempts, etc. Check the complete overview of the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis tabulated below.

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 Overview Recruiting Body Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission Post Name Gram Vikas Adhikari, Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari Vacancies 854 UKSSSC VDO Exam Date 2023 09th July 2023 Selection Process Written Exam and Typing Test (Only for Assistant Review Officer Posts) and document verification Exam Timing 11 am to 1 pm Job Location Uttarakhand

UKSSSC VDO Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the UKSSSC VDO exam pattern to get insights into exam structure, question pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, etc followed by officials. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. As per the marking scheme, there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

Subject Question Marks Medium Time Duration General Hindi 20 20 English & Hindi 02 Hours General Knowledge/ General Studies 40 40 Uttarakhand Related Question 40 40

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level

The questions from General Hindi, General Knowledge/ General Studies and Uttarakhand Related Question subjects were asked in the exam.Check the section-wise UKSSSC VDO exam analysis difficulty level tabulated below:

Subject Difficulty Level General Hindi To be updated soon General Knowledge/ General Studies To be updated soon Uttarakhand Related Question To be updated soon

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023- Number of Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall number of good attempts for the UKSSSC VDO exam was. Check the section-wise number of good attempts at the UKSSSC VDO Exam below.

Subject Number of Good Attempts General Hindi To be updated soon General Knowledge/ General Studies To be updated soon Uttarakhand Related Question To be updated soon

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023-Topic-Wise Questions

Here we have compiled the topics along with the question weightage for all the sections asked in the exam after collecting the feedback from the aspirants. Check the details below.

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 for General Hindi

Check the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the General Hindi section.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon To be updated soon

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 for General Knowledge/ General Studies

Check the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the General Knowledge/ General Studies section.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon To be updated soon

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 for Uttarakhand-Related Question

Check the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Uttarakhand Related Question section.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon To be updated soon

UKSSSC VDO Question Paper 2023

Candidates can download the UKSSSC VDO question paper 2023 PDF for the written exam to be conducted on July 9 on this page.Get the direct UKSSSC VDO question paper PDF download link below and check the questions asked in each section of the exam.

UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the category-wise UKSSSC VDO expected cut-off marks shared below. They need to clear the UKSSSC VDO cut-off in order to appear in the next rounds. However, the following factors are responsible for determining the cut off marks are as follow.

Number of Applicants

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Paper

Category

Subject UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut Off General Hindi To be updated soon General Knowledge/ General Studies To be updated soon Uttarakhand Related Question To be updated soon

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Candidates must check the UKSSSC VDO exam question paper to understand the weightage of topics, the number of questions in each section, the difficulty level of the paper, the exam format and types of topics asked, and much more. This is an effective study material for the aspirants who will appear in the next year's exam as it will help them to understand the actual exam requirements.

UKSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023

The officials will release the UKSSSC VDO Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on July 9, 2023. Aspirants must check the UKSSSC VDO keys to calculate their tentative marks and predict their qualifying chances