UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: VPDO Difficulty Level, Questions Asked, and More

UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: The UKSSSC VDO written exam was successfully conducted on July 9, 2023, at various exam centres. Here we have compiled the UKSSSC VDO paper analysis based on the feedback received from the aspirants who have appeared in today’s exam. The UKSSSC VDO exam review comprises difficulty level, number of good attempts, and questions asked in the exam.
Candidates must also check the UKSSSC VDO answer key and cut-off marks to anticipate their chances of qualifying for the exam. Scroll down the page to get detailed insights on the UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis including expected cut-off, previous year question papers, and exam analysis.
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
Candidates should check the UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis on July 9, 2023. The UKSSSC VDO exam was conducted from 11 am to 1 PM. This exam review will help candidates to understand the difficulty level, the types of questions asked, the number of good attempts, etc. Check the complete overview of the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis tabulated below.
|
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
|
Recruiting Body
|
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Gram Vikas Adhikari, Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari
|
Vacancies
|
854
|
UKSSSC VDO Exam Date 2023
|
09th July 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Typing Test (Only for Assistant Review Officer Posts) and document verification
|
Exam Timing
|
11 am to 1 pm
|
Job Location
|
Uttarakhand
UKSSSC VDO Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the UKSSSC VDO exam pattern to get insights into exam structure, question pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, etc followed by officials. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. As per the marking scheme, there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.
|
Subject
|
Question
|
Marks
|
Medium
|
Time Duration
|
General Hindi
|
20
|
20
|
English & Hindi
|
02 Hours
|
General Knowledge/ General Studies
|
40
|
40
|
Uttarakhand Related Question
|
40
|
40
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level
The questions from General Hindi, General Knowledge/ General Studies and Uttarakhand Related Question subjects were asked in the exam.Check the section-wise UKSSSC VDO exam analysis difficulty level tabulated below:
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Hindi
|
To be updated soon
|
General Knowledge/ General Studies
|
To be updated soon
|
Uttarakhand Related Question
|
To be updated soon
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023- Number of Good Attempts
As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall number of good attempts for the UKSSSC VDO exam was. Check the section-wise number of good attempts at the UKSSSC VDO Exam below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Hindi
|
To be updated soon
|
General Knowledge/ General Studies
|
To be updated soon
|
Uttarakhand Related Question
|
To be updated soon
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023-Topic-Wise Questions
Here we have compiled the topics along with the question weightage for all the sections asked in the exam after collecting the feedback from the aspirants. Check the details below.
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 for General Hindi
Check the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the General Hindi section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 for General Knowledge/ General Studies
Check the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the General Knowledge/ General Studies section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023 for Uttarakhand-Related Question
Check the UKSSSC VDO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Uttarakhand Related Question section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
UKSSSC VDO Question Paper 2023
Candidates can download the UKSSSC VDO question paper 2023 PDF for the written exam to be conducted on July 9 on this page.Get the direct UKSSSC VDO question paper PDF download link below and check the questions asked in each section of the exam.
UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut-Off 2023
Candidates can check the category-wise UKSSSC VDO expected cut-off marks shared below. They need to clear the UKSSSC VDO cut-off in order to appear in the next rounds. However, the following factors are responsible for determining the cut off marks are as follow.
- Number of Applicants
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Paper
- Category
|
Subject
|
UKSSSC VDO Expected Cut Off
|
General Hindi
|
To be updated soon
|
General Knowledge/ General Studies
|
To be updated soon
|
Uttarakhand Related Question
|
To be updated soon
UKSSSC VDO Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper
Candidates must check the UKSSSC VDO exam question paper to understand the weightage of topics, the number of questions in each section, the difficulty level of the paper, the exam format and types of topics asked, and much more. This is an effective study material for the aspirants who will appear in the next year's exam as it will help them to understand the actual exam requirements.
UKSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023
The officials will release the UKSSSC VDO Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on July 9, 2023. Aspirants must check the UKSSSC VDO keys to calculate their tentative marks and predict their qualifying chances