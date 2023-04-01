UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date Announced? Official Denies Notice Circulating on Social Media

UP Board Result 2023 Date: UPMSP has not yet released the UP class 10, 12 result date. A notice has gone viral on social media claiming that UP board result 2023 date has been announced. However, it is fake. Check official tweet here.

UP Board Result 2023 Date: A notice has been circulating on social media stating that UP 10, 12 result date has been released. The notice claims that UP board result 2023 for classes 10, 12 will be announced on April 5. However, the officials have denied the same and stated that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not yet announced the UP Board result 2023 date and time.

The notice that has gone viral also has fake signature of the official. As per past trends and media reports, UP Board result 2023 is expected to be declared by the second week of April. Over 53 lakh students who appeared in the exam are waiting for the release of result of classes 10, 12.

Official Tweet Regarding Fake Notice on UP Board Result 2023 Date

Dibyakant Shukla, from the Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad, Government of Uttar Pradesh tweeted about the fake notice. Check his tweet below -

Check Image of Fake Notice Regarding Announcement of UP 10, 12 Result 2023 Date

As per the fake notice that has been circulation of social media, UP Board will announce the class 10 and 12 result on April 5. Along with the date, time has also been mentioned in the viral news. Check the fake notice’s image below -

Paper Evaluation Ongoing for Release UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

According to media reports, the evaluation process is underway. The official has shared that, over 3.19 crore board exam answer sheets are being evaluated and over 1.40 lakh examiners are evaluating copies at 258 evaluation centres. Over 89,000 examiners are evaluating about 1.86 crore UP high school exam answer sheets. Once the process completes, UP Board will announce the date and time for the announcement of UPMSP result 2023.

