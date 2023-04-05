UP Board Result 2023 Date: How To Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Marksheet - Check Details Here

UP Board Inter, High School Result 2023: UPMSP will soon announce the release date for the announcement of class 10, 12 results. Till then students can go through the article to know the alternative ways to check UP board result for high school and inter. Check updates here

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely declare the UP board 10th and 12th result in the second week of April. However, any official date and time related to the UP board result 2023 has yet to be announced. The UPMSP officials give information about the result date and time through press releases in advance. Therefore, candidates are advised not to believe the rumours circulating in social media about the UP board result 2023 date and time.

Read More - UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Official Denies Notice Circulating on Social Media

As of now, there has been no official notification regarding the release of the result. Once the actual date is announced on upmsp.edu.in, it will be updated here. This year, 31,16, 487 students registered for UP High school whereas for class 12, a total of 27,69,258 registration was recorded.

Where to check UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023?

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announces the UPMSP 10th, 12th result online. Those awaiting the release of the UP Board result can visit the official website of the board to check the results. They can check below the links to check and download UPMSP marksheet for class 10, 12:

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Also Read - UP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

How To Check UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023?

UP class 10 and 12 board exam results 2023 is released online. Students can check the UPMSP board result on the official website. They can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the UP Board result 2023 -

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP - upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for UP Board result links for classes 10, 12.

Step 3: Click on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: On the next page, click on the UP Board result.

Step 5: In the login window, enter roll number followed by the captcha code.

Step 6: Submit the same and UP board result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout or UPMSP online result marksheet 2023 to refer to later.

Also Read - UP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

How to Check UP Board Result 2023 via SMS?

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) declares the board result online as well as they will provide the facility to check the same via SMS. In case, the official website crashes, then students can check their UPMSP board result through SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2: For UP class 10 result 2023 type - aUP10(space)Roll_Number and For UPMSP class 12 result type - UP12(space)Roll_Number.

Step 3: Send this SMS to 56263.

How To Check UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 via Digilocker?

As per reports, it is expected that students can also check their UPMSP result for classes 10, and 12 through Digilocker. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to check -

Step 1: Go to the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: To use DigiLocker, students will have to sign up by using their Aadhaar Card number.

Step 3: Now, sign in to the DigiLocker account.

Step 4: Select class 10th/12th to get class 10th/12th marksheet.

Step 5: Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School Examination.

Step 6: Enter roll number and choose the year you passed from the UP Board from the drop-down option.

Step 7: The UP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Also Check - UP Board Result 2023 Kab Aayega

UP Board Result Statistics

Along with the UP 10th and 12th result 2023, the board also releases the statistics that include the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the class 10 exam the overall pass percentage was 88.18% whereas in class 12 board exam, 85.33% pass percentage was recorded. In 2022, a total of 2720734 students appeared in class 10th out of which 2399143 passed. In UP Inter, a total of 2410971 students appeared and 2173490 qualified.