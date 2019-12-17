UP Board 2020 Admit Cards Will Be Available in Schools till January 31: Check Updates

Admit Cards for UP Board High School (10th) & Intermediate (12th) exams 2020 will be shortly released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) and will be available in UP Board Schools by 31st January 2020, as per media reports. According to the UP Board Time Table 2020, board exams for Class 10th and Class 12th will start from 18th February 2020 onwards and will over on 6th March 2020. UP Board Result 2020 is expected to be announced in the last week of April 2020.

UP Board Time Table 2020 for 10th & 12th Released: Check Exam Dates Now!

This year, about 30,00,000+ has registered for UP Board High School 2020 exams and about 25,00,000+ students has registered for UP Board Intermediate exams 2020.

UP Board Schools will distribute the admit cards for the students in the first week of February 2020.

According to the UP Board secretary, Neena Srivastava, UP Board School will get admit card till 31st January and students will get their admit cards in the first week of February 2020. She further stated that the board has circulated directives to the DIOS in the state.

As per the latest updates, to ensure fair examination, the Board has installed CCTV cameras, routers, voice recorders, & broadband facilities in each of the examination centres in the state.

About UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad also known as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh is the primary body for development, management & monitoring of school-level education in Uttar Pradesh.