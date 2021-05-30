UP Board Class 10 (High School) Exam 2021 Cancelled: Class 12 (Intermediate) Exam Might Start From 2nd Week of July - Check Official Updates

UP Board Class 10 (High School) board exam 2021 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic & UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) board exam might start from the 2nd week of July. This news regarding the UP Board Exam 2021 has been officially announced by Mr Dinseh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Many students have been waiting for the update and this official announcement ends the rumours and various speculation about UP Board exam 2021.

Assessment Criteria For UP Board Class 10 Students To Be Announced Soon:

Many media houses reported that all the students of UP Board Class 10 will be promoted. The cancellation of the UP Board Class 10 exam 2021 has been announced but the assessment criteria have not been announced yet. It is expected that the assessment criteria (or the promotion criteria)will be announced by the officials, very soon.

UP Board Class 12 Exam 2021 From 2nd Week Of July:

As per the latest update, UP Board Exam 2021 for Class 12 will be conducted from the 2nd week of July. However, no decision regarding the date of the UP Board Intermediate Exam 2021 has been finalized yet. As per the reports, the decision regarding UP Board Class 12 exams will be finalized after the assessment of the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of the rest of the classes will be promoted:

All the students of other classes (Classes 6th to 9th and Class 11) of the schools affiliated with the UP Board will be promoted to the next classes. As per the update, schools need not conduct annual exams and all the students can be promoted to the next classes.

These are the latest updates regarding UP Board Exam 2021 for study material, tips and other updates keep visit School section of jagranjosh.com