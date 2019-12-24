UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2019 Released @uppbpb.gov.in, Download Here

UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Constable (Female). All female candidates who have qualified for PET Round can download the admit card from UP Police official website i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable PET Admit Card Download Link is available below. Candidates can download the UPPRPB Constable Admit Card through the link below by providing their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

How to Download UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2019 ?

Go to UPPRPB official website www.uppbpb.gov.in Click on the link given to download the admit card on the home page A new window will open where you need to click on provide the your details and click on “Get Details” Download UP Police Constable PET Women Admit Card

Female candidates will be required to run 2.4 Km in 14 minutes. UP Police PET shall be conducted at 11 centres of UP. The test is scheduled to be held from 28 December 2019 (Saturday).

UP Police written exam was conducted on 27 and 28 January 2019 and the result was declared on 20 November 2019. A total of 1,23,921 candidates were shortlisted for UP Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV) round.

Selected candidates in UP Police Constable PST/DV will appear for UP Police Constable PET Round.