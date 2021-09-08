UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 for 9534 Vacancies: Exam Date yet not revealed, Candidates anxious

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 Exam Date: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) had invited applications for the 9,524 posts of SI, Platoon Commander and Fire II Officer in the month of May. Even after several months of the end of the application process, the exam dates have not been announced by the board. Due to which the candidates are anxious.

According to media reports, the written examinations of UP Sub Inspector Inspector Recruitment will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Promotion Board in the month end of October or in the month of November. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written exam, PST, PET, Final List and Medical Exam. Those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be called for further exam procedures.

This drive is being done to recruit 9534 vacancies out of which 9027 are for SI Posts, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Service Second Officer Posts under UP Police Bharti 2021. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves with the preparation of the exam. The latest updates will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or jagranjosh.com for the latest updates.

UP Police Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be questions of 400 marks on General Hindi, GK/Constitution/Mool Vidhi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude Test/Logical Exam. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. To qualify in the written exam, the candidates are required to qualify at least 35% marks in each subject and a total of 50% marks.

Highlights:

Online Application Dates: 1 April to 15 June 2021

Vacancies - 9534

Salary - Band 9300-34800 and Grade Pay Rs. 4200

Age Limit: 21 to 28 Years