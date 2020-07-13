UP Police Upcoming Vacancy 2020 for 7400 SI & Steno cum Accountant Posts: UPPRB SI Notification Expected Soon @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Upcoming Vacancy 2020: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) is soon going to start recruitment process for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) & Ministerial Staff (Steno cum Accountant). As per media reports, UPPRB is expected to release the recruitment notification on 16 July 2020 and candidates would be able to apply online for UP Police SI Recruitment 2020 till middle of August 2020. However, there is no official information regarding this.

As per the reports, a total of of 7400 vacancies are available out of which 6000 vacancies are for Sub Inspectors and 1400 for Steno cum Accountant. It is to be noted that, 1,37,253 candidates have been recruited in the UP Police so far and the training of candidates recruited in 49,568 Soldier Posts is underway. UP Police will fill around 13000+ vacancies this year. Out of total, 3638 will be filled for Jail Warden, 2025 for Fireman and 102 for Constable.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on official website or on this page for UP Police Recruitment 2020 Updates. The candidates would be able to check application procedure, selection process, important dates,educational qualification age limit, qualification, salary and important links, once the notification is released.

UP Police SI Recruitment Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 16 July 2020 (expected)

Last Date of Application - to be released

UP Police SI Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (SI) - 6000 Posts

Steno cum Accountant - 1400 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police SI Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification:

Sub Inspector (SI) - The candidates should be graduate

Age Limit:

21 to 28 Years

How to Apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates eligible for the posts can apply through online mode for UP Police SI Recruitment 2020/