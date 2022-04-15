UP Police SI Result 2021-22 Released @uppbpb.gov.in, Download Selection PDF, Cut-Off Here

UP Police SI Result 2021-22 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can check DV, PST, Cut-Off, Selection List PDF Below.

UP Police SI Result 2021-22 Download: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has now uploaded the list of the candidates who cleared the written exam held in November and December and who are selected for the next round on uppbpb.gov.in. Recently, the board has also released the UP Police Final Answer Key. Candidates who appeared in UP Police SI Exam 2022 can download UP SI Result and UP SI Answer Key. A total of 36170 candidates are shortlisted.

UP Police SI PST and DV 2022

Selected candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) and Physical STandard Twstr (PST). The physical exam and DV for the selected candidate will be held from 25 April 2022 at Meerut, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. The detailed schedule shall be released on the board's website.

UP Police SI Cut-Off 2022

The candidates can check cut-off marks category-wise below:

How to Download UP Police SI Result 2021 ?

Step 1: Visit the UPPBPB Police website - uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Now, Click ‘पुरुषों एवं महिलाओं के लिए उ0प्र0 पुलिस में उपनिरीक्षक (ना0पु0) एवं पुरुषों के लिए प्लाटून कमाण्डर (पीएसी), तथा अग्निशमन द्वितीय अधिकारी के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती - 2020-21 की आनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर भर्ती के अगले चरण अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण हेतु अर्ह अभ्यर्थियों के सम्बन्ध में सूचना ।’

Step 3: Download UP Police Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers or registration number of shortlisted candidates

UPPRB SI Exam was conducted for 18 days in 54 shifts. Hence, the board has prepared the result using equipercentile method.