UP Police SI Final Answer Key 2021-22 Out: Download Revised Sub Inspector PDF Here

UP Police SI Final Answer Key 2021-22 has ben released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) at uppbpb.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

UP Police SI Final Answer Key 2021-22 Download: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has uploaded the revised answer key of the exam for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in UP Police at . The answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections submitted by the candidates. So, the board has changed the answers of 59 questions. Candidates can now download the UP Police SI Answer Key from the official website uppbpb.gov.in or through the UP Police SI Final Answer Key Link below.

The board has received a total of 105 representatives from the candidates.

How to Download UP Police SI Final Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Police - uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'उ0प्र0 पुलिस में उपनिरीक्षक (ना0पु0), प्लाटून कमाण्डर (पीएसी), तथा अग्निशमन द्वितीय अधिकारी के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती - 2020-21 के पदों पर चयन हेतु दिनांक 12.11.2021 एवं दिनांक 02.12.2021 को आयोजित ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा के प्रश्नों तथा आन्सर-की (उत्तर कुंजी) के उत्तर विकल्पों के सम्बन्ध में सूचना ।'

Step 3: Download UP Police SI Final Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check final answer key

UP Police SI Exam was held from 12 November 2021, to 02 December 2021 in three shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 11 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and 4 PM to 6 PM. The answer key for the same was released on 10 December 2021 and the objections were recivied up to 16 December 2021.