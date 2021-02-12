UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Notification: 93 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online before 28 Feb
UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Notification for 93 Vacancies for General Manager, Chief Engineer, Chief Accountant, Chief Chemist, Chief Sugarcane Officer and Distillery Manager. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Ltd has released the notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Chief Engineer, Chief Accountant, Chief Chemist, Chief Sugarcane Officer and Distillery Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 February 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 28 February 2021
UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- General Manager - 12 Posts
- Chief Engineer - 13 Posts
- Chief Chemist - 20 Posts
- Chief Accountant - 12 Posts
- Chief Cane Officer - 20 Posts
- Distillery Manager - 6 Posts
UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- General Manager - Minimum Qualification Graduate/Post Graduate along with MBA from National level Recognized University/Institute or B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc(Eng.) or P.G. Diploma in Sugar Technology from ANSI, Kanpur /VSI, Pune or C.A./ICWA/ICMA or M.Sc. (Ag.) or B.Tech (Chemical Eng.) or B.Sc with PG Diploma in Industrial Fermentation and Alcohol Technology (DIFAT) from NSI/VSI.
- Chief Engineer - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc(Eng.) or Equivalent.
- Chief Chemist - P.G. Diploma in Sugar Technology from ANSI, Kanpur /VSI, Pune.
- Chief Accountant - CA/ ICWA/ Inter CA/ Inter ICWA/ ICMA / M.Com.
- Chief Cane Officer - B.Sc. (Ag.)
- Distillery Manager - B.Tech (Chemical Engineering) or B.T. Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Fermentation and Alcohol Technology from National Sugar Institute, Kanpur/ VSI Pune, after SC (Bio.) Degree.
UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 55 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF
How to apply for UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid through the online mode on or before 28 February 2021.
UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- UR – 500/-
- SC/ ST/ EWS/ OBC – 250/-