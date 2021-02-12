UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021 Notification: 93 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online before 28 Feb

How much application fee required for UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021?

Candidates belonging to UR Category required to pay 500/- while the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ EWS/ OBC required to pay Rs. 250/-.

How to apply for UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid through the online mode on or before 28 February 2021.

What is the qualification required for UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 55 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the last date for UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 February 2021.

How many vacancies have been announced for UP Sugar Mill Recruitment 2021?

A total of 93 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Chief Engineer, Chief Accountant, Chief Chemist, Chief Sugarcane Officer and Distillery Manager.