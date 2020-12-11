UP Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2020 OUT for Various Posts, Download RO, Security Assistant and Other Posts Result @upvpsr.org

UP Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya has released the prelims result of various posts including Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Others. All such candidates who appeared in the UP Vidhan Parishad Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 1/2020 can download their result through the official website of UP Vidhan Parishad.

UP Vidhan Parishad Prelims Exam 2020 for Various Posts was conducted from 22 to 29 November 2020 at various exam centres of the state. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The UP Vidhan Parishad Mains 2020 Date will be announced in due course. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of UP Vidhan Parishad.

How and Where to Download UP Vidhan Parishad Prelims 2020 Result?