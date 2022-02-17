UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2021 Out: Download PDF Here

UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC ) at uphesc2021.co.in. Check Download Link Here.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has uploaded the list of candidates qualified in the written exam for the post of Assistant Professor on uphesc2021.co.in. Candidates can download UPHESC Result by visiting the official website -uphesc2021.co.in

UPHESC Assistant Professor Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download UP Assistant Professor Result for Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Drawing, Music Vocal, Music Sita, Music Table, History, Ancient History, Geography, Psychology, Education, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Physical Education, Military Science, Home Science, B.Ed, Law, Commerce, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Maths, Physics, Statistics, Agri Botany, Entomology, Agri Extension, Plant Pathology, Soil Conservation, Agri Engineering, and Plant Breeding and Genetics Agri Agronomy through the link below:

How to Download UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2021 ?

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) had published the notification for recruitment of 2002 Assistant Professor in various departments in the state's Aided Colleges