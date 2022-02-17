JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2021 Out: Download PDF Here

UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC )  at uphesc2021.co.in. Check Download Link Here.

Created On: Feb 17, 2022 14:33 IST
UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2022
UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2022

UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has uploaded the list of candidates qualified in the written exam for the post of Assistant Professor on uphesc2021.co.in. Candidates can download UPHESC Result by visiting the official website -uphesc2021.co.in

UPHESC Assistant Professor Result Link is given below. The candidates can  also download UP Assistant Professor Result for Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Drawing, Music Vocal, Music Sita, Music Table, History, Ancient History, Geography, Psychology, Education, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Physical Education, Military Science, Home Science, B.Ed, Law, Commerce, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Maths, Physics, Statistics, Agri Botany, Entomology, Agri Extension, Plant Pathology, Soil Conservation, Agri Engineering, and Plant Breeding and Genetics Agri Agronomy through the link below:

UPHESC Assistant Professor Result Download Link

How to Download UPHESC Assistant Professor Result 2021 ?

  1. Visit the official website of uphesc2021.co.in
  2. Click on the result link
  3. Download UPHESC Assistant Professor Result PDF
  4. Check Roll numbers of selected candidates

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) had published the notification for recruitment of 2002 Assistant Professor  in various departments in the state's Aided Colleges

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.