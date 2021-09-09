UPHJS Answer Key 2021 Out @allahabadhighcourt.in: Submit Objection before 17 September

UPHJS Answer Key 2021 has been released by Allahabad High Court on allahabadhighcourt.in. Check Download Link here

UPHJS Answer Key 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad or Allahabad High Court has uploaded the answer key of series A, B,C & D for UP Higher Judicial Service Exam 2021 (UP HJS 2021). Candidates can download Allahabad High Court Answer Key from the official website - allahabadhighcourt.in. We have also provided UPHJS Answer Key Link below:

Objections are also invited, if any, against the question/answer keys of prelims exam on or before 17 September 2021. The candidates may send their objection along with authentic document in support of their claim through email to hjscell2@allahabadhighcourt.in by mentioning their Name, Roll Number, Series of Question Paper, Question Number, Question, Options, Specific and Source of Information, in support of claim.

The objections received through any other mode or not substantiated with relevant, authentic and legible documents or lacking in any desired information or incomplete in any respect or sent at any email ID other than ID provided for the purpose, will not be entertained.

How to Download UPJHS Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website - allahabadhighcourt.in and click on 'Recruitment' Tab given at the bottom of the page

Click on 'Answer Keys of Preliminary Examination of Direct Recruitment to U.P.H.J.S.-2020

Download UPJHS Answer Key PDF

Check answer and submit objection, if any

UPHJS Exam was conducted on 5 September 2021 for recruitment of 98 District Judge (UPHJS) Posts. Online Applications were invited from 20 January to 19 February 2021.