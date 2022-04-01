UPL Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Loco Driver Trainee Posts, 10th pass can apply

UPL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on utilitypowertech.org/careers. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

UPL Recruitment 2022: Utility Powertech Limited (UPL) has released a notification for recruitment to the Assistant Loco Driver Trainee on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19 April 2022 (06:00 PM). This is a huge opportunity for 10th passed candidates. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selected candidates, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 March 2022 (10:00 AM)

Last date for submission of online application: 19 April 2022 (06:00 PM)

UPL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Loco Driver Trainee (Fitter / Electrician / Diesel Mechanic)

UPL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be 10th passed by a recognized Board.

Technical Qualification: Government Affiliated ITI (Fitter / Electrician / Diesel Mechanic). The course must be approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit - Between 18 to 35 years

Stipend - Rs. 7000/-

How to apply for UPL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online for the above posts from 30 March to 19 April 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfils all the eligibility criteria.