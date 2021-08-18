UPPCL ARO Result 2021 Released @upenergy.in, Check List of selected candidates for Skill Test Here

UPPCL ARO Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the Result for the Post of Assistant Review Officer ARO Recruitment 2020 on its website. All those who appeared in the UPPCL ARO Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

UPPCL ARO Exam 2021 was held on 15 March 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can download the list of selected candidates by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPCL ARO Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in. Click on the Result/Vacancy Tab available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT REVIEW OFFICER'' ADVT. NO. 04/VSA/2020/ARO’. A PDF will be opened. Download UPPCL ARO Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

As per the result, all those who have qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the skill test. The list can be checked by clicking on the provided link. The commission will intimate the typing, skill test date, time, date to the registered numbers of the candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 16 vacancies of Assistant Review Officer. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests, skill test and documentation. Those who will qualify in the skill test will be called for a documentation round. The online applications for the above recruitment were started on 9 September 2020 and closed on 29 September 2020. The candidates can now check their results by clicking on the below hyperlink.

Direct Link to Download UPPCL ARO Result 2021 PDF Here