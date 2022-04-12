UPPCL Assistant Accountant Result 2022 Out @upenergy.in, Check List of Selected candidates for Documentation

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the result for recruitment for the post of Assistant Accountant on its website. Candidates who appeared in the UPPCL Assistant Accountant Exam 2022 can download the select list from the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Exam 2022 was held on 22, 24, and 25 February 2022. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website. The result is available in PDF format comprising all selected roll numbers. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given below while downloading UPPCL Assistant Accountant Exam 2022 Result.

How to Download UPPCL Assistant Accountant Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in. Click on the link that reads 'LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 06/VSA/2021/AA' in the Result Section. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number. Download UPPCL Assistant Accountant Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPPCL Assistant Accountant Result 2022

All selected candidates are eligible to appear in the documentation round scheduled to be held at Electricity Training Centre, UPPCL, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow - 226608 on 19 and 20 April 2022. Candidates can check their roll number wise UPPCL AA DV Date 2022 by clicking on the provided link. The candidates should note that no separate notice is to be provided in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates are advised to carry a copy of the documents including 10th, 12th, Graduation Certificate, Caste Certificate if any, two passport size photographs, Aadhar Card, Employer Certificate etc. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given in the advertisement before appearing for documentation. candidates can directly download UPPCL AA Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.