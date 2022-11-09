UPPCL Executive Assistant Admit Card 2022 (Released) @upenergy.in: Download From Here

UPPCL Executive Assistant Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) issued the admit cards to the candidates who have applied for UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022. Such candidates are advised to download the UPPCL Admit Card and take the printout for the same.

UPPCL Executive Assistant Admit Card Link is available on the official website or in the article below.

The candidates will be given questions on General Knowledge (25 Questions of 25 Marks), Reasoning (45 Questions of 45 Marks), General Hindi (55 Questions of 55 Marks) and General English (55 Questions of 55 Marks).

UPPCL will prepare a merit list of the shortlisted candidates on the basis of a written exam. Shortlisted candidates will then be required to appear for typing test.

How to Download UPPCL Executive Assistant Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the UPPCL (upenergy.in) and go to the ‘Vacancy/Results’ Section Now, you will see the link to download the admit card which is ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 09/VSA/2022/EA’ Click on ‘View/Download’ Provide ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Download UPPCL EA Admit Card Link

UPPCL invited the applications for Executive Assistant Posts from 19 August to 12 September 2022 on the official website. A total of 1022 vacancies are available. Selected candidates will be paid under Pay Level 4 Rs. 27200 to 86100.