UPPCL Answer Key 2021-22 for JE (Out): Download @upenergy.in

UPPCL Answer Key 2022 for JE: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) at upenergy.in. Candidates can download UPPCL JE Answer Key from the official website. UPPCL Answer Key Link is available in this article below.

How to Download UPPCL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in Go to ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab Now, Click on ‘View/Download’ and ‘DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF '' JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL" AGAINST ADVT.01/VSA/2021/JE/CIVIL’. Provide your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’. Download UPPCL JE Answer Key.

The selected candidates will be asked to join the training program for a period as decided by UPPCL. After the completion of training, the candidate shall be considered for absorption as per the existing rules of UPPCL.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited had published the recruitment notification for filling up 212 vacancies of Jr Engineer (Trainee) Electrical and Jr Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/ Tele Communication.