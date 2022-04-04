UPPCL JE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @upenergy.in, Download Link Here

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited on its official website @upenergy.in. Check how to download UPPCL JE Answer Key steps, link and raise Objection details below here.

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) the answer key of the exam conducted on 28 March 2022 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee on its website upenergy.in. Candidates who participated in the exam can download UPPCL Answer Key and submit objections from 04 April to 07 April through online mode. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be accepted.

The candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through UPPCL JE Answer Key Link provided on the official website or below.

How to Download UPPCL JE AE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the UPPCL Website - upenergy.in and then go to ‘Vacancy/Results’ Click on the answer key link It will redirect yu to a new page where you are required to login using the User ID and Password Download UPPCL Junior Engineer Answer Key

UPPCL JE Result 2022

After analyzing all the answers, UPPCL will upload the result of the candidates. Candidates who clear UPPCL JE Computer Based Exam will be called for Document Verification.

UPPCL had invited the online applications for filling up 173 vacant posts of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre in UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO. UPPCL JE Online Application Link was available on 12 November 2021. to 02 December 2021 on UPPCL website i.e. upenergy.in.