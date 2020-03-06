UPPCL JE Trainee Result 2020 Declared @upenergy.in, Check Selection List Here

UPPCL JE Trainee Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the result for the posts of Junior Engineer Trainee Electrical on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the UPPCL JE Trainee exam can check their result on the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has also released the result for the successful candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer Trainee in the department. Department has also released the cut off marks for various group/category. Candidates can check their cut off marks also on the official website.

Candidates have been selected on their performance in the CBT held on 25 and 27 November 2019. The Document Verification for the JE Trainee posts was conducted on 18 and 19 February 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer Trainee against the Advertisement No-03/VISEA/2019/JE for the department.



UPPCL JE Trainee Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. https://www.upenergy.in

Go to the Subject section under Recruitment/ Notice.

Click on the link "LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES ON THE POST OF "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE)- ELECTRICAL" AGAINST ADVT. NO.3/VSA/2019/JE”given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Candidates should download and save a copy of Result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for latest updates regarding the Junior Engineer Trainee posts.