UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 Download @uppsc.up.nic.in: UPPSC BEO Exam on 16 August

UPPSC BEO Exam 2020: UPPSC has released the admit card for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO) . The candidates, who have applied for UPPSC BEO Exam, can download UPPSC Admit Card 2020 from official website of UPPSC official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC BEO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download UPPSC BEO Admit Card using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

UPPSC BEO Admit Card Download

UPPSC BEO Admit Card Notice

As per the UPPSC BEO Notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on 16 August 2020 (Sunday) from 12 Noon to 02:00 PM. UPPSC BEO Exam 2019 will be held at 18 centres including Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bariely, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya , Gaziabad, Jaunpur. Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Muradabaad, Raebareli , Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura.

UPPSC BEO Exam Pattern

UPPSC BEO Pre Exam consists of 120 questions on General Studies. The duration of the test is 3 hours. The total marks allotted to the test is 300 marks. One third (0.33) of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

UPPSC BEO Syllabus

The questions will be based on General Science, History of India, Indian National Movement, Indian Polity, Economy & Culture, Indian Agriculture, Commerce & Trade, Population, Ecology & urbanization, World Geography & Indian Geography & Natural Resources of India, Current National and International Important events, General Intelligence including Logic & Reasoning, Specific Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture, Industry Trade, Living & Social Traditions of UP, Elementary Mathematics up to Class 10th level (Arithmetic, Algebra and Geometry).

UPPSC BEO Selection Process

The candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40% marks in order to qualify in the test( 35% for SC/ST Candidates. The candidates qualify in prelims exam shall be called for UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020 followed by interview round. The recruitment us being done to fill 309 for Block Education Officer Posts.

How to Download UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 ?