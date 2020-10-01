UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 Result Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, 4591 Qualified for Mains, Check Select List Here

UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 Result on its website. Candidates appeared in the UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 can check the list of selected candidates on the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.gov.in.

A total of 4591 candidates have been provisionally selected for UPPSC BEO Mains 2020. The candidates can download UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 Result by following the guidelines given below.

UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 was held on 16 August 2020 across the state to fulfil 309 vacancies of Block Education Officer. The results for the same now have been uploaded and all provisionally shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the UPPSC BEO Mains 2019-20. The details for the UPPSC BEO 2020 Mains soon to be uploaded on the official website.

Check How to Download UPPSC BEO Prelims 2020 Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.gov.in. Click on UPPSC BEO Prelims2019-20 Result flashing on the homepage. A new window will be opened. Candidates can check Roll Number wise UPPSC BEO Prelims2019-20 Result by typing Ctrl + F and enter their roll number. Candidates can download UPPSC BEO Prelims2019 Result PDF for future reference.

UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 Result

Around 528313 applications were received by the commission out of which only 234064 candidates appeared in the exam. Candidates can directly download UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 Result by clicking on the above link.

