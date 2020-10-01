DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: 594 Vacancies for ANM, Steno Typist and Other Posts, Apply Online from 6 Oct @dhs.assam.gov.in

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam has released a notification for recruitment to the post of ANM, Steno Typist, Lab Tech and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode at dhs.assam.gov.in.

A total of 594 vacancies have been notified for Grade 3 Posts (Technical & Non Technical) in respect of existing vacancies in different health institutions in the State under the establishment of Directorate of Health Services (FW), Assam. The online process for the aforesaid posts will be continued from 6 October to 21 October 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 21 October 2020

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Refrigerator Mechanic - 1 Post

ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives) - 545 Posts

Computer -16 Posts

Junior Assistant - 8 Posts

Field Worker/Social Worker - 11 Posts

Field & Evaluation Worker- 3 Posts

Steno Typist - 7 Posts

Laboratory Technician - 3 Posts

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Refrigerator Mechanic - HSSLC passed with ITI Diploma from govt. Recognized Institute.

ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives) - ANM Training passed from Assam govt.institution or institution recognized by India Nursing Council and Assam Nursing Council and Registered under Assam Nursing Council.

Computer, Junior Assistant - Graduate in Arts, Commerce or Science from a recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess 6 months of diploma in Computer Application.

Field Worker/Social Worker, Field & Evaluation Worker- HSSLC passed from the recognized council with a minimum of 6 months of Diploma in Computer Application.

Steno-Typist - Graduate in Arts, Commerce or Science from a recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess 6 months of diploma in stenography.

Laboratory Technician - HSSLC passed with Diploma in lab technology from govt. Recognized Institute.

Download DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 6 October

Official Website

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Salary

Refrigerator Mechanic - Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 60,500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/-

ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives), Computer, Junior Assistant, Field Worker/Social Worker, Field & Evaluation Worker, Steno Typist, Laboratory Technician - - Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 60,500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/-

How to apply for DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 6 to 21 October 2020. Candidates should read the instructions carefully and fill in the online Application Form giving accurate information. Candidates can refer to the notification PDF for more details.

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - No Fee is required to be paid.