DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: 594 Vacancies for ANM, Steno Typist and Other Posts, Apply Online from 6 Oct @dhs.assam.gov.in

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam has released a notification for recruitment to the post of ANM, Steno Typist, Lab Tech and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode at dhs.assam.gov.in.

Oct 1, 2020 17:14 IST
DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
A total of 594 vacancies have been notified for Grade 3 Posts (Technical & Non Technical) in respect of existing vacancies in different health institutions in the State under the establishment of Directorate of Health Services (FW), Assam. The online process for the aforesaid posts will be continued from 6 October to 21 October 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 6 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 21 October 2020

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Refrigerator Mechanic - 1 Post
  • ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives) - 545 Posts
  • Computer -16 Posts
  • Junior Assistant - 8 Posts
  • Field Worker/Social Worker - 11 Posts
  • Field & Evaluation Worker- 3 Posts
  • Steno Typist - 7 Posts
  • Laboratory Technician - 3 Posts

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Refrigerator Mechanic - HSSLC passed with ITI Diploma from govt. Recognized Institute.
  • ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives) - ANM Training passed from Assam govt.institution or institution recognized by India Nursing Council and Assam Nursing Council and Registered under Assam Nursing Council.
  • Computer, Junior Assistant - Graduate in Arts, Commerce or Science from a recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess 6 months of diploma in Computer Application.
  • Field Worker/Social Worker, Field & Evaluation Worker- HSSLC passed from the recognized council with a minimum of 6 months of Diploma in Computer Application.
  • Steno-Typist - Graduate in Arts, Commerce or Science from a recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess 6 months of diploma in stenography.
  • Laboratory Technician - HSSLC passed with Diploma in lab technology from govt. Recognized Institute.

Download DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 6 October

Official Website

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Refrigerator Mechanic - Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 60,500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/-
  • ANM (Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives), Computer, Junior Assistant, Field Worker/Social Worker, Field & Evaluation Worker, Steno Typist, Laboratory Technician -  - Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 60,500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/-

How to apply for DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can apply online from 6 to 21 October 2020. Candidates should read the instructions carefully and fill in the online Application Form giving accurate information. Candidates can refer to the notification PDF for more details.

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - No Fee is required to be paid.

FAQ

How much Application Fee is required to be paid for DHS Assam Recruitment 2020?

The candidates are no need to pay the application for DHS Assam Recruitment 2020.

How to apply for DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 6 to 21 October 2020.Candidates should read the instructions carefully and fill in the online Application Form giving accurate information.

What is the age limit for DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020?

The candidates applying for DHS Assam must be between 18 to 40 years of age. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What are the important dates for DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020?

The eligible candidates can apply for Oil India Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from 6 to 21 October 2020.

How many vacancies are released for DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020?

A total of 594 vacancies have been notified for Grade 3 Posts (Technical & Non Technical) in respect of existing vacancies in different health institutions in the State under the establishment of Directorate of Health Services (FW), Assam.
