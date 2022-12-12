UPPSC Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online For 303 Civil Judge (Junior Division) Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Eligibility

UPPSC has invited online application for the 303 Civil Judge Post on its official website. Check UPPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published notification for the UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022 on its official website. A total of 303 Civil Judge (Junior Division) has been published on for which interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 10 January 2023.

Candidates selected finally for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) will get the Pay Scale of Rs. 9000-14550 (Revised Pay Scale Rs. 27700-770-35090-920-40450-1080-44770).

Notification Details UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

ADVT. NO : A-5/E-1/2022

Important Date UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 January 2023

Vacancy Details UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Civil Judge (Junior Division) -303

Eligibility Criteria UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates must be a Bachelor of Laws of a University established by Law in U.P. or any other University of India recognized for this purpose by the Governor, Or (B) Must be an Advocate

enrolled under the provisions of the Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of

England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland

and is entitled to practice in the Court or Courts subordinate thereto; (C) Must possess a thorough Knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/experience and other updates regarding the UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification.

UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Candidates with eligibility given in the notification can apply for these posts after following these steps.