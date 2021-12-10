UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021 Out for Government Inter College @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Mains Exam Schedule

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the prelims result for the post of Lecturer under Government Inter College (GIC)on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the prelims result for the post of Lecturer under Government Inter College (GIC). Commission will conduct the mains exam tentatively on 06 February 2022.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for the post of Lecturer under Government Inter College (GIC) can check their result available on the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

You can download the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021 with following the steps given below.

Process to Download: UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021

Visit the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the result link that reads, “ LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE (PRELIMS) EXAM 2020 Visible upto :08/01/2022” given on home page. You will redirected to a new window where you will get the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021 Download UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021 Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates.

You can download the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021 also with the link given below.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had conducted the prelims exam for the post of Lecturer under Government Inter College (GIC) on 19 September 2021. Exam was conducted for a total of 16 subjects.

A total of 491370 candidates were applied online for these posts and total of 156957 candidates were appeared in the prelims exam for the above posts.

All the candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for the post of Lecturer under Government Inter College (GIC) are able to appear in the mains exam.

There are total 991 posts for male whereas 482 posts are for women under the post of Lecturer under Government Inter College (GIC).

According to the short notification released, Commission will conduct the mains exam for the post of Lecturer under Government Inter College (GIC) tentatively on 06 February 2022.