UPPSC Interview Result 2020 out @uppsc.up.nic.in for Veterinary Medical Officer Posts, Check Select List Here

UPPSC Interview Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC Veterinary Medical Officer Interview Result 2020 on its website. All those candidates who appeared in Veterinary Medical Officer Interview 2020 against the advertisement number 03/2019-20 can check the result on the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the Veterinary Medical Officer Interview on 1 October 2020. All candidates who appeared in the interview can check the result in the provided link given below. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to download their result.

How and Where to Download UPPSC Veterinary Medical Officer Interview 2020 Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on UPPSC Veterinary Medical Officer Interview 2020 Result. Then, a PDF will be opened. Candidates can download and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC Veterinary Medical Officer Interview 2020 Result

This recruitment exam was done to recruit 27 vacancies of Veterinary Medical Officers. For which, 121 candidates had applied for this post. 74 candidates appeared in the UPPSC Veterinary Medical Officer Interview 2020 Round. Candidates can check their result directly by clicking on the above link.

